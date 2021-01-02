HP (NYSE:HPQ) vs. China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Financial Comparison

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get China Crescent Enterprises alerts:

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.1% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and HP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP $56.64 billion 0.56 $2.84 billion $2.28 10.79

HP has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and HP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 2 10 6 0 2.22

HP has a consensus price target of $20.97, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A HP 5.02% -196.27% 9.63%

Summary

HP beats China Crescent Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Crescent Enterprises Company Profile

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Crescent Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.