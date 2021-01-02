iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Stock Price Up 40%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 6,979,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,303% from the average daily volume of 497,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

