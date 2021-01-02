ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $258.23 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $258.23 million and approximately $39.18 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 579,617,615 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

