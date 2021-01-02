ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,038,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $7,776,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $214.49 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

