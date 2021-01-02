Iii Gates William Henry Sells 36,796 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total value of C$5,344,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,007,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,470,472,623.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 18,597 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.05, for a total value of C$2,716,127.71.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$139.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$135.66. The firm has a market cap of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

