Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Sells $15,190,000.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a PE ratio of -225.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Immersion by 82.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immersion by 292.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

