Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of PI stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Impinj has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock worth $424,202. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

