IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.66.

IMV stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IMV during the 3rd quarter worth $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Analyst Recommendations for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

