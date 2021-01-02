Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares in the company, valued at $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares worth $995,168. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 242,753 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

