Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

