Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 30,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 27,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 580,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 311,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter.

