Insider Buying: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Director Buys 1,421 Shares of Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) Director Edward Peter Howard Nash bought 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.27 per share, with a total value of C$13,176.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,174.25.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) stock opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.26 and a 52-week high of C$10.14. The company has a market cap of C$226.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO) (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

