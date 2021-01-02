Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $59.13 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

