Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equillium stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $6,199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $331,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

