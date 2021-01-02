Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells 23,374 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claire Bramley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08.

HP stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.