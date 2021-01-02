Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Insider Sells $233,811.94 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94.

Shares of KVHI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KVH Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

