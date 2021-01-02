Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells 39,495 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

