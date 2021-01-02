Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Sells $1,178,516.48 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Zinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Michael Zinda sold 16,235 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $546,470.10.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56.

On Friday, December 18th, Michael Zinda sold 17,277 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $603,658.38.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.67. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

