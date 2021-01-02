Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark cut their price target on Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Intevac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 337,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Intevac by 20.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Intevac by 8.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 125,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 95.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

