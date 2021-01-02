Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 3,678,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,395,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.