Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 3,678,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,395,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

