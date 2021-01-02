Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $475.57

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.57 and traded as high as $530.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) shares last traded at $512.00, with a volume of 16,490 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 475.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.80. The firm has a market cap of £173.19 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

Get Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £4,772.95 ($6,235.89).

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) (LON:IPU)

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.