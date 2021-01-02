INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

