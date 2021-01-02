IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Shares Up 28.1%

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) shot up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 4,143,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,960,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Get IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Brown sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £110,000 ($143,715.70). Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,979,197 shares of company stock valued at $207,492,090.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.