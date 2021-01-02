Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 64,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,250,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 789,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,387,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 32.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

