iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRBT. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $240,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,774 shares of company stock worth $1,508,936. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRobot by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.