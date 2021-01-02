iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.17 and last traded at $85.17. Approximately 1,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.37.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02.

