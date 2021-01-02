iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.33 and last traded at $55.32. 6,709 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.