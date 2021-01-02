iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $59.78. 807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

