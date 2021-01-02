iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)’s stock price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.25. Approximately 16,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 16,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56.

