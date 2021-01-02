iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.50

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $30.48. iShares MSCI Chile ETF shares last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 160,842 shares.

The firm's two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

