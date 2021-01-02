iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.85. 24,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 57,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

