iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.03

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.03 and last traded at $96.89, with a volume of 13872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

