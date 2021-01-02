iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $87.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

