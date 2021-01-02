Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on February 11th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend by 141.6% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

