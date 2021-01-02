Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1 year high of €132.10 ($155.41). The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion and a PE ratio of -26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €107.36 and its 200-day moving average is €98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

