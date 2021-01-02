Jonathan M. Greene Sells 5,000 Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) EVP Jonathan M. Greene sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,663 shares in the company, valued at $259,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $3.69 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Network-1 Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

