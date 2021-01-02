JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.08.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $130.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,146,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.