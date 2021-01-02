JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMF opened at $22.08 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $286.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

SMMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,413 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,959.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

