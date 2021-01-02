JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,671 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Geron were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Geron by 76.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 54.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 18.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 10.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 143,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 1,483.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.59 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $493.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

