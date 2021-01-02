JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $490.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

