JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $194,000 Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 57.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 580,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 217,465 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,082,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 485,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $25.82 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

