JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

CBAY stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.