JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 621,263 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189,654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth $642,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $38.78 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

