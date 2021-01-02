Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Up 71.1%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) rose 71.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 39,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 14,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores precious and base metal deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.