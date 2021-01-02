Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

