Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

