Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
