Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $21,780.06 and $14.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 507.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.