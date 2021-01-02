Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.25 ($9.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.62).

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €8.12 ($9.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.40 and a 200 day moving average of €5.92. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

