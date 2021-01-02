Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post $4.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $19.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.94 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day moving average is $144.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

