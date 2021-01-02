Kyle Hanson Sells 2,692 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.25 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

